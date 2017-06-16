Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

Ohio Family Band Member Suspected Of Killing Mom, Brother

Posted On Fri. Jun 16th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

BEACH CITY, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man suspected of killing his mother and brother is in critical care after shooting himself in the head.

Stark County Sheriff George T. Maier says 25-year-old Jacob Stockdale shot himself as police investigating a 911 hang-up call Thursday approached the family home.

Officers found 54-year-old Kathryn Stockdale and 21-year-old James Stockdale shot dead inside.

The brothers are members of the Stockdale Family band known for its bluegrass music. The father and two elder brothers weren’t at home at the time of the shootings.

Authorities have not released any information about a possible motive.

Early Friday, Calvin Stockdale, the eldest brother of James and Jacob, released a statement saying the family “appreciates the prayers and support we are receiving from our friends and the community.”

___

This story has been corrected to show Kathryn Stockdale isn’t a member of the family band.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company