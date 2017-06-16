Ohio Prison System Overpays Food Contractor By $57,000

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A new report shows the Ohio state prison system overpaid $57,193 to its food service contractor.

The report released Thursday by the Inspector General’s office shows the state also improperly agreed to cover meal expenses, including tips for pizza delivery.

The Columbus Dispatch reports ( ) food service contractor Aramark was overpaid due to an inflated inmate count at the London Correctional Institution.

Aramark repaid the money to the state in March. The state contract has been amended to show an updated agreement on extra costs.

Prison spokeswoman JoEllen Smith says the state has “rectified the issues” found in the report. Smith says the state will address other areas of concern.

The state pays more than $60 million a year to Aramark for the food preparation of more than 50,000 inmates.

