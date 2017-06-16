Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

Ohio Prison System Overpays Food Contractor By $57,000

Posted On Fri. Jun 16th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A new report shows the Ohio state prison system overpaid $57,193 to its food service contractor.

The report released Thursday by the Inspector General’s office shows the state also improperly agreed to cover meal expenses, including tips for pizza delivery.

The Columbus Dispatch reports ( ) food service contractor Aramark was overpaid due to an inflated inmate count at the London Correctional Institution.

Aramark repaid the money to the state in March. The state contract has been amended to show an updated agreement on extra costs.

Prison spokeswoman JoEllen Smith says the state has “rectified the issues” found in the report. Smith says the state will address other areas of concern.

The state pays more than $60 million a year to Aramark for the food preparation of more than 50,000 inmates.

___

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch,

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company