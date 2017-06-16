Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

Ohio School Worker On Facebook Urges Violence Against Gays

Posted On Fri. Jun 16th, 2017
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police are investigating a Facebook message urging violence against gays and expressing hope that an LGBTQ festival in Ohio’s capital city “turns out like the Boston Marathon” that was bombed several years ago.

WCMH-TV reports that a Columbus City Schools employee posted the message to a page for this weekend’s pride event in Columbus and suggested gays should be killed or relocated. WCMH says it contacted the commenter and he wouldn’t explain the message.

The school district says it’s working with authorities to address inappropriate comments posted from a personal account. The district says it values diversity and has hundreds of teachers, students and supporters participating in the parade.

Police anticipate a crowd of about 500,000 people.

Organizers have encouraged participants to ignore any protesters.

