Ohio Woman Found Guilty In Death Of Badly Abused 4-year-old

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A judge in Toledo has told a woman found guilty of aggravated murder in the death of a badly abused 4-year-old girl that she hopes the woman “will die in prison.”

The Blade reports ( ) 25-year-old Bridgett White entered an Alford plea on Thursday, which means she doesn’t admit to the charge but acknowledges there’s evidence to convict her. Sentencing is next month. Her attorney declined to comment after Thursday’s hearing.

Prosecutors say Aaliyah Smith weighed 30 pounds and had cocaine and heroin in her system when she was found dead last November in White’s home. White cared for the girl and a sister while their father worked.

Prosecutors say wounds show Aaliyah had been burned and struck and believe the girl was locked in a dog cage as punishment.

