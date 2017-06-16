Trial Date Set For Teen Accused In Ohio School Shooting

URBANA, Ohio (AP) — A trial date has been set for a teenager accused in an Ohio school shooting that wounded two students.

A Champaign County Pleas Common Pleas judge has set 17-year-old Ely Serna’s trial for Aug. 21. The judge said at a Thursday hearing that he wants the case resolved before students return to class at West Liberty-Salem High School this fall.

Authorities allege Serna fired a shotgun at a classmate in a bathroom at the school Jan. 20, critically wounding him, and then fired at classrooms. Another student was slightly injured.

Not-guilty pleas have been entered for Serna to charges of attempted murder, felonious assault and other offenses in the attack at the school in West Liberty, about 55 miles (89 kilometers) northwest of Columbus.

Serna’s bond remains at $1 million.

