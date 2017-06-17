Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
3 Firms Picked To Score Ohio Medical-pot Grower Applications

Posted On Sat. Jun 17th, 2017
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Three companies have been selected to review Ohio’s anticipated flood of applications for medical marijuana grow licenses.

A spokeswoman for the Ohio Department of Commerce said Friday the companies are iCann Consulting, B&B Grow Solutions and Meade & Wing. A fourth bidder, GenFin Services, was not selected.

Friday was the deadline for small-scale cultivators to apply to compete for 12 available licenses. Companies seeking to become one of the state’s 12 large-scale cultivators have until the end of the month to submit applications.

Applicants for licenses will be scored in several areas, including operation plans, security, quality assurance and finances

Ohio passed its medical pot law last year. Cannabis for eligible medical conditions should be available by September 2018.

