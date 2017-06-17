4 Dodgers Homers Take Edge Off Rose Honors, Beat Reds 10-2

CINCINNATI (AP) — Yasiel Puig hit two of the Dodgers’ four homers, powering Los Angeles to a 10-2 victory on Saturday that took the edge of the Cincinnati Reds’ latest honor for their banned hits king.

Pete Rose unveiled a bronze sculpture of his headfirst slide in front of Great American Ball Park before the game. Thousands of packed-in fans cheered when he said, “Let’s get those Reds in high gear.”

Instead, the Dodgers flexed their muscle and added to their domination of Cincinnati, beating the Reds for the seventh straight time. They are 16-3 against Cincinnati since 2015, one of the most lopsided streaks in the NL over that span.

Cody Bellinger had three hits, including a homer, and drove in three runs. Joc Pederson homered for the second straight game as the Dodgers piled up seven extra-base hits.

Cincinnati has lost a season-high eight straight games overall.

