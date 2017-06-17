Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Cincinnati Celebrates Hometown Star Pete Rose With Statue

Posted On Sat. Jun 17th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds are celebrating the unveiling of hometown star Pete Rose’s statue.

Baseball’s all-time hits leader is still banned from major league baseball for betting on games, but the Reds have been allowed in recent years to recognize his on-field accomplishments.

Rose was inducted into the team’s hall of fame last year.

A viewing party Saturday takes place at The Banks entertainment area next to Great American Ball Park before the unveiling. On-field ceremonies before the Reds game with the Los Angeles Dodgers also are part of the observance.

Rose’s statue joins those of Big Red Machine teammates Johnny Bench, Joe Morgan and Tony Perez, among other Reds greats, outside the park. All three are expected at Saturday’s ceremony.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company