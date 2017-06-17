Cincinnati Ready To Celebrate Hometown Star’s Statue

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds plan an afternoon celebration for the unveiling of hometown star Pete Rose’s statue.

There’s a viewing party in The Banks entertainment area next to Great American Ball Park, with the statue ceremony starting at 1 p.m. Saturday. There also will be on-field ceremonies before the Reds’ game with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Baseball’s all-time hits leader is still banned from major league baseball for betting on games, but the Reds have been allowed in recent years to recognize his on-field accomplishments during ceremonies. He was inducted into the team’s hall of fame last year.

His statue joins those of Big Red Machine teammates Johnny Bench, Joe Morgan and Tony Perez, among other Reds greats, outside the park. All three are expected to attend Saturday’s ceremony.

