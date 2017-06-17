Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
Family Of Man Killed By Police Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit

Posted On Sat. Jun 17th, 2017
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — The family of a man fatally shot by an Ohio village police chief has filed a wrongful death lawsuit in federal court.

The Blade reports ( ) the lawsuit filed this week says the officer had no reason to kill 59-year-old John Anderson last June while Williams County sheriff’s deputies conducted a well-being check at Anderson’s home in Montpelier in northwest Ohio.

Authorities said then that Anderson was brandishing a rifle when Edon Police Chief Tom Szymczak killed him.

The lawsuit alleges Anderson was shot from 70 yards away while a deputy stood just 15 feet away trying to resolve the standoff.

The Edon village solicitor denied the lawsuit’s claims.

The lawsuit seeks at least $150,000.

The Blade reports Szymczak returned to work after seven months’ paid leave in January.

