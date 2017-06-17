Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

Ohio Driver Sentenced In 2016 Crash That Killed 3 Teens

Posted On Sat. Jun 17th, 2017
CLEVELAND (AP) — A man driving a car that crashed and killed three teenage passengers in Cleveland has been sentenced to 25 years in prison and his driving privileges revoked for life.

Twenty-one-year-old Kareem Walton apologized to the victims’ families and friends on Friday in a Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH’-guh) County courtroom.

Walton previously pleaded guilty to charges that included aggravated vehicular homicide and aggravated vehicular assault.

Authorities have said the Cleveland man was intoxicated when he crashed last July while driving to a party with the teens. Police said he lost control of the car after speeding past officers at around 80 mph.

The teens killed were Alexandria Winegarner, Daija Wynne, and Takia Jackson. All three were 17 years old and lived in Euclid. Two other teenage passengers were seriously hurt.

