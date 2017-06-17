Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Ohio Man Dies After Being Shocked In Lake During Rescue Try

Posted On Sat. Jun 17th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a 19-year-old central Ohio man has died after being electrocuted while trying to save his father and family dog at a Lake Erie island marina.

State officials say Evan Currie, of Dublin, was killed Friday evening on Put-in-Bay where his family docks its 33-foot-long power boat in western Lake Erie.

Officials say the boat had just been plugged in for shore power when the family’s dog fell into the water. Currie’s father, Jeffrey, jumped in to save the dog and immediately began struggling. Evan Currie and his brother jumped into the water and also struggled.

Jeffrey Currie and his other son managed to get back onto the boat after the shore power was unplugged while Evan Currie did not.

The Ohio Division of Parks and Watercraft is investigating.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company