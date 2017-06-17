Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Reds Manager Bryan Price Ejected For Arguing Called Strike

Posted On Sat. Jun 17th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

CINCINNATI (AP) — Reds manager Bryan Price got his first ejection of the season on Saturday after arguing a called third strike to Billy Hamilton.

Hamilton thought a pitch from the Dodgers’ Hyun-Jin Ryu was out of the strike zone for ball four and started toward first base when umpire Stu Scheurwater called it strike three. Hamilton jumped in the air and threw his bat on the ground.

Price argued from the dugout and was ejected by Scheurwater. Price came out of the dugout and extended the argument after his 10th career ejection. Coming into the game, the Reds had lost seven straight, matching their longest losing streak of the season.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company