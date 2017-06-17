Reds Manager Bryan Price Ejected For Arguing Called Strike

CINCINNATI (AP) — Reds manager Bryan Price got his first ejection of the season on Saturday after arguing a called third strike to Billy Hamilton.

Hamilton thought a pitch from the Dodgers’ Hyun-Jin Ryu was out of the strike zone for ball four and started toward first base when umpire Stu Scheurwater called it strike three. Hamilton jumped in the air and threw his bat on the ground.

Price argued from the dugout and was ejected by Scheurwater. Price came out of the dugout and extended the argument after his 10th career ejection. Coming into the game, the Reds had lost seven straight, matching their longest losing streak of the season.

