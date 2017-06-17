Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
Solar Plant To Provide 80 Percent Of Ohio School's Power

Posted On Sat. Jun 17th, 2017
ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio school hopes to generate 80 percent of its electricity through a new solar plant.

The solar array is being developed for Federal Hocking High School in Stewart in southeast Ohio over the next 18 months.

Geoff Greenfield is founder of Third Sun Solar in Athens County that’s building the array. He says the project will save the district about $2 million in energy costs over 30 years.

The project was announced by UpGrade Ohio, which promotes renewable energy in Ohio. Federal Hocking’s array is the first built through UpGrade Ohio’s initiative to make solar power more accessible to Ohio communities.

The U.S. Department of Energy has named UpGrade Ohio’s Solar ACCESS program one of 35 funded projects in the agency’s community solar challenge.

