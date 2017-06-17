Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

State Treasurer’s Travels In 2016 Infused With Politics

Posted On Sat. Jun 17th, 2017
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State Treasurer Josh Mandel (man-DEHL’) has submitted a financial disclosure statement that shows every work trip he took last year was at least partly related to politics, including his campaign bid for U.S. Senate.

The filing reviewed by The Associated Press includes itemized travel in 2016 totaling more than $75,000, all covered by Mandel’s various federal campaign committees. It doesn’t specify how much involved state travel.

Mandel’s campaign spokesman says his official and political travels were merged to protect taxpayers from paying for anything political.

Sheila Krumholz of the nonpartisan Center for Responsive Politics applauds Mandel’s cautiousness with taxpayers’ money but says his disclosure statement leaves the public with no evidence he’s performing state duties on these trips.

