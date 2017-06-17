Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Teens Arrested After Chase From Break-in Try At Gun Store

Posted On Sat. Jun 17th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say three teenagers have been arrested after a high-speed chase following an attempted smash-and-grab at an Ohio gun store.

WJW-TV reports ( ) the chase began early Friday after a state Highway Patrol trooper saw the teens trying to break through the shop’s doors with a stolen Jeep in the Cleveland suburb of Middleburg Heights.

Police say the teens abandoned the vehicle and jumped into a van, prompting a chase by troopers and Middleburgh Heights police. Police say a pursuit along Interstates 71 and 480 reached 105 mph. Two teens fled after the van rolled to a stop on I-480 and were later arrested.

The teens are ages 15, 16 and 17.

Police are investigating whether the teens were involved in a break-in at a nearby gun store Tuesday.

___

Information from: WJW-TV,

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company