University Of Akron Trustees OK Sale Of Presidential Home

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — University of Akron trustees have authorized the school to sell a million-dollar home that housed previous presidents and became a target of criticism at a time when the university was trying to cut costs.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports ( ) the school won’t reveal any offers until a deal is finalized. The home is listed at just over $1 million. The school says sale proceeds will fund an endowment account.

Nearly $1 million in renovations drew criticism during the rocky tenure of former president Scott Scarborough, who led the school through significant budget cuts.

Critics questioned the use of university funds on expensive furnishings, including a $556 antique olive jar that spawned satirical social media accounts.

Current president Matthew Wilson does not live in the home.

