Almiron Scores Go-ahead Goal, Atlanta United Tops Crew 3-1

Posted On Sun. Jun 18th, 2017
ATLANTA (AP) — Miguel Almiron scored the go-ahead goal amid a bevy of defenders in the 67th minute and expansion Atlanta United beat the Columbus Crew 3-1 on Saturday night.

The game, the first between the teams, was delayed 22 minutes because of lightning.

Atlanta United (6-6-3) struck first in the 16th minute. Yamil Asad poked the ball loose pressuring the Columbus back line and fed Hector Villalba for an open shot.

Josef Martinez scored his first goal since March 18, breaking it open un the 88th minute. The forward came off the bench as the club works him back from an injury.

Columbus midfielder Federico Higuain scored in the 26th minute. The Crew (7-9-1) have dropped five of their last six, with each loss coming on the road.

