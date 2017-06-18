Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

Columbus Woman Wins 2017 Miss Ohio Contest

Posted On Sun. Jun 18th, 2017
MANSFIELD, Ohio (AP) — A 22-year-old Columbus woman has been named Miss Ohio and will represent the state at the Miss America contest later this year.

The Mansfield News Journal reports ( ) Sarah Clapper was crowned Miss Ohio on Saturday night in Mansfield. It’s the fifth time she has competed in the Miss Ohio contest. She won both the talent preliminary with a piano performance and the lifestyle and fitness preliminary.

Clapper says she almost gave up her dream to become Miss Ohio and Miss America after her mother became ill last year.

The Miss America contest is in Atlantic City this September.

First runner-up was Karolina Ulasevich, of North Royalton; second runner-up was Matti-Lynn Chrisman, of Cambridge; third runner-up was Hannah Zimmerman, of Circleville; and fourth runner-up was Amelia Hitchens, of Newark.

