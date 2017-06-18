Previous Story
Eastern League
Posted On Sun. Jun 18th, 2017
Comment: 0
___
Erie at Trenton, TBD
Erie at Trenton, 5:30 p.m.
Hartford 4, Altoona 2
Harrisburg 2, Richmond 1, 10 innings
Altoona at Hartford, 6:35 p.m.
New Hampshire at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
Reading at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Erie at Trenton, TBD
Erie at Trenton, 12 p.m.
Reading at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.
Richmond at Harrisburg, 1:30 p.m.
New Hampshire at Bowie, 2:05 p.m.
Portland at Akron, 2:05 p.m.
Altoona at Hartford, 5:05 p.m.
Portland at Erie, 7:05 p.m.