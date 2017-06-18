Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

Former Ohio Legislator Appealing Conviction Keeps License

Posted On Sun. Jun 18th, 2017
PORT CLINTON, Ohio (AP) — A former Ohio legislator convicted of theft will be allowed to keep his auctioneer license while an appeal with the state Supreme Court is pending.

The Sandusky Register reports ( ) the state Department of Agriculture began to revoke former Rep. Steve Kraus’ auctioneer license after an appeal of his 2015 felony theft conviction was denied. Kraus, a Republican from Sandusky, then appealed to the Ohio Supreme Court.

A hearing officer last week recommended that the state wait to revoke the license sought by the Ohio Attorney General’s Office while the new appeal is pending.

The officer also recommended that Kraus’ license be revoked if the state Supreme Court doesn’t agree to hear the case or denies the appeal.

Kraus’ attorney called the ruling a “huge victory.”

