Frisch’s Big Boy Plans Return To Downtown Cincinnati

Posted On Sun. Jun 18th, 2017
CINCINNATI (AP) — A well-known Cincinnati restaurant chain is planning a return to the city’s downtown after closing its last location there in 2004.

Frisch’s Big Boy announced Thursday that it hopes to open the new restaurant in February 2018 and hire about 80 people.

Frisch’s planned return comes during a surge of growth in apartments and entertainment venues over the past decade in the downtown area. The company is using to ask for the public’s input in designing the restaurant.

Frisch’s was bought in 2015 by a private investment firm. The company has locations in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana.

The Big Boy trademark is also used by Big Boy Restaurants International and was previously used by many regional chains.

