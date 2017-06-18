Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

Mother Who Forgives Daughter's Killer Fights For His Release

Posted On Sun. Jun 18th, 2017
CANTON, Ohio (AP) — The mother of a pregnant woman slain by a former Ohio police officer has forgiven her daughter’s killer and has persuaded prison officials to allow her daughter’s surviving son to visit his father behind bars.

The Canton Repository reports (http://bit.ly/2seSWpa) 70-year-old Patty Porter is working for the early release of Bobby Cutts Jr.

The former Canton police officer was sentenced to life in prison in 2008 for the murder of his girlfriend, 26-year-old Jessie Davis, and their unborn daughter in Stark County’s Plain Township.

Porter has convinced state prison officials to allow Cutts’ son, Blake, to visit his father at a prison in Toledo after sending him letters.

Porter says 12-year-old Blake needs his father and hopes Cutts will be released from prison early. She acknowledges that’s not likely.

Information from: The Repository,

