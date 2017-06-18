Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

Ohio Woman Killed On Motorcycle That Struck Deer

Posted On Sun. Jun 18th, 2017
MARION, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say an Ohio woman has been killed and her husband injured when a motorcycle driven by the husband struck a deer and crashed on a rural road.

The state Highway Patrol says the accident occurred around 9 p.m. Saturday in Marion County, killing 60-year-old Cheryl Hollinger, of Powell. She died at a hospital. Fifty-year-old Paul Hollinger also was taken to a hospital. His condition isn’t known.

The patrol says Paul Hollinger was driving a 2017 Harley-Davidson on State Route 98 in Marion County when it struck a deer crossing the road, causing the motorcycle to skid and crash into a ditch.

Troopers say the couple wasn’t wearing helmets and alcohol doesn’t appear to be a factor.

