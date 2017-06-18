Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

Plea Hearing Set For Ohio Man Linked To Extremists

Posted On Sun. Jun 18th, 2017
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A federal judge has set a June plea hearing for an Ohio man accused of trying to travel to Libya to join the Islamic State group.

Documents filed in federal court last week say Aaron Daniels, of Columbus, will plead guilty to one count of attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization.

Authorities allege Daniels wired $250 to an Islamic State operative in January 2016 and told an undercover informant he was interested in traveling to commit violence overseas.

Daniels was taken into custody last year at John Glenn Columbus International Airport after a months-long investigation.

Judge Edmond Sargus on Friday scheduled Daniels’ plea hearing for June 29.

Daniel faces 20 years in prison. His attorney did not return a message seeking comment.

