Small-plane Pilot Killed By Propeller During Start-up

Posted On Sun. Jun 18th, 2017
MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say an Ohio man has been killed after being struck by the propeller of his plane after starting its engine.

The state Highway Patrol says 79-yar-old Larry Hoover was struck by the propeller of the single-engine plane around 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Wynkoop (WIN’-koop) Airport near Mount Vernon in Knox County. Hoover was from Millersport in Fairfield County.

The airport is about 45 miles (72 kilometers) northeast of downtown Columbus.

The patrol says Hoover was flown to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus where he was pronounced dead shortly before 6 p.m.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating along with the Highway Patrol and Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

