Teen, Child Killed In Head-on Collision In Northeast Ohio

Posted On Sun. Jun 18th, 2017
SHREVE, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a man and a young girl have been killed in a head-on collision in northeast Ohio.

The state Highway Patrol says 18-year-old Victor DiGiacomo, of Shreve, was driving south on State Route 3 in Wayne County around 11:30 p.m. Friday when his car went left of center and struck head-on a car driven by 26-year-old Abby Starcher, of Wooster. Starcher’s daughters, ages 6 and 7, were in the backseat.

The patrol says DiGiacomo died at a Wooster hospital. Seven-year-old Elizabeth Starcher died at the accident scene. Her mother and sister were taken to hospitals.

The accident occurred in Wayne County’s Plain Township, about 65 miles (105 kilometers) south of Cleveland.

The patrol says alcohol doesn’t appear to be a factor.

