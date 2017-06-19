Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

Boy, 15, Stabbed In Confrontation Dies At NE Ohio Hospital

Posted On Mon. Jun 19th, 2017
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a 15-year-old boy died after being stabbed during a confrontation in northeastern Ohio.

Police were called to a neighborhood southwest of downtown Akron and found the teen stabbed on Sunday evening. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Akron police and the medical examiner didn’t immediately release his name or any details about the altercation that led to his death, including whether a suspect has been identified. The stabbing remained under investigation Monday as a homicide.

