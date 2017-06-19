Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

Closing Arguments In Ex-police Officer’s Murder Retrial

Posted On Mon. Jun 19th, 2017
CINCINNATI (AP) — Jurors will soon begin trying to decide the fate of a white former University of Cincinnati police officer in his murder retrial.

Closing arguments will be Monday, with the jury likely getting the case later in the day. Ray Tensing’s first jury deadlocked in November on charges of murder and voluntary manslaughter in the 2015 shooting of an unarmed black motorist.

Tensing again took the stand in his own defense, tearing up Friday as he insisted he wanted to “stop the threat” when he shot Sam DuBose. Prosecutors say evidence including Tensing’s body camera footage showed no reason to use deadly force during the traffic stop.

Hamilton County Judge Leslie Ghiz (giz) last week rejected their request to add a lesser charge of reckless homicide. Prosecutors could ask again Monday.

