Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Highly Touted Ohio Recruit Follows Holtmann To Buckeyes

Posted On Mon. Jun 19th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — New Ohio State basketball coach Chris Holtmann has persuaded a top prospect to follow him from Butler to the Buckeyes.

The school said Monday that 6-foot-8 forward Kyle Young has signed to play for the Buckeyes next season. Young, a three-time Associated Press All-Ohio performer from Massillon, was recruited by Holtmann and previously had committed to him at Butler.

He joins guard Braxton Beverly from Hazard, Kentucky, and forward Kaleb Wesson from Westerville, Ohio, in Ohio State’s recruiting class.

Holtmann’s hiring at Ohio State was announced June 9, less than a week after Thad Matta’s 13-year run ended at Columbus.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company