Man Killed By Falling Tree Limb

Posted On Mon. Jun 19th, 2017
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A man has been killed by a tree limb in Ohio after trying to cut it down with a chain saw.

Police say the man was cutting the limb at a Columbus home Sunday afternoon. Police Sgt. Patrick Shaffer says the man was likely killed on impact after a limb swung and hit his head from behind.

Officers and paramedics were called to the scene around 1 p.m., where the man was pronounced dead.

Family members tell WCMH-TV the man was Ronnie Booker.

