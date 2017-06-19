New Resource To Help Fight Heroin, Opioid Epidemic

BURLINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky community has a new resource to help fight the heroin and opioid epidemic.

Boone County Sheriff’s spokesman Maj. Tom Scheben says the initiative, called a Quick Response Team, has seen a success in the nearby Colerain Township in Ohio.

A team of three that includes a specially trained sheriff’s deputy, an emergency medical services representative and an addiction services counselor will visit those who have overdosed and provide them with resources to fight their addiction.

A statement from the sheriff’s office says Colerain has seen a 40 percent reduction in overdoses since starting the program.

Boone County Judge-Executive Gary Moore and Sheriff Michael A. Helmig joined forces to offer the initiative after deciding traditional law enforcement methods weren’t working. Their three-prong approach focuses on education, enforcement and recovery.

