Officials Probe Death Of Woman Found Floating In Ohio Quarry

GIBSONBURG, Ohio (AP) — Park officials are investigating the death of a Columbus-area woman found floating in the diving section of a northern Ohio quarry.

Andrew Brown, director of the Sandusky County Park District, has identified the woman as 58-year-old Mary Wolf.

Officials say the Powell woman was unresponsive in the water at the White Star Quarry near Gibsonburg on Saturday when another diver pulled her ashore. The other diver performed CPR until medics arrived.

Wolf was pronounced dead at the scene. Brown says the Lucas County Coroner’s Office would perform the autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Park officials say the water is less than six feet deep in the area where Wolf was found.

Brown says authorities believe that Wolf was diving alone.

