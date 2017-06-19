Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

Ohio To Train Investigators To Identify Human Trafficking

Posted On Mon. Jun 19th, 2017
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio plans to train the undercover agents who investigate liquor, tobacco and food stamp violations to identify and help victims of human trafficking.

Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY’-sik) announced Monday that the Ohio Investigative Unit has formed anti-regional human trafficking groups to help youths and adults who may be potential victims.

The agents will be trained to identify and support potential human trafficking victims they may encounter through regular law enforcement work.

The initiative is part of ongoing work by the governor’s Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force, created in 2012.

Ohio’s Department of Public Safety oversees the investigators. The agency said earlier this year the number of Ohio human trafficking cases reported to a national hotline has risen sharply, with the state now fourth in call volume.

