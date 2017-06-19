Prosecutor: Cop Used ‘buzzwords’ To Justify Fatal Shooting

CINCINNATI (AP) — A prosecutor says a white former University of Cincinnati police officer repeatedly used “buzzwords” to try to justify his fatal shooting of an unarmed black motorist.

In her closing argument Monday, Stacey DeGraffenreid said Tensing had learned to say he wanted to “stop the threat” and feared for his life. She said he had no reason to use deadly force.

The jury likely will get the case later in the day, after the defense’s closing arguments.

Tensing’s first jury deadlocked in November on charges of murder and voluntary manslaughter in the 2015 shooting Sam DuBose.

Tensing again took the stand in his own defense, tearing up Friday as he insisted he wanted to “stop the threat” of being killed when DuBose tried to drive away from the traffic stop.

