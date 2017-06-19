Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
The Latest: Police Seek Tips Request On Ohio Slayings Of 8

Posted On Mon. Jun 19th, 2017
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Latest on authorities seeking information about four people in relation to last year’s massacre of a family of eight (all times local):

5:50 p.m.

Investigators are asking for information about four former Ohio residents as part of their investigation into the unsolved slaying of eight family members last year.

Authorities on Monday said they’re seeking details on personal or business interactions and conversations with the four who once lived near the victims in southern Ohio.

Attorney General Mike DeWine and Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader said those interactions could involve vehicles, firearms and ammunition.

The four were named as George “Billy” Wagner III; Angela Wagner; and their sons George Wagner IV and Edward “Jake” Wagner.

None is identified as suspects. Jake Wagner once dated Hanna Rhoden, one of the eight victims.

Jake Wagner and Angela Wagner told the Cincinnati Enquirer earlier this month (http://cin.ci/2sliMZ2 ) they were not involved in the April 2016 killings.

3:40 p.m.

This story has been corrected to show the father’s name is George “Billy” Wagner III, not George “Billy” Wagner IV.

