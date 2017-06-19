Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame To Expand To Japan This Year

Posted On Mon. Jun 19th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

NEW YORK (AP) — The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame plans to expand — into the House of the Rising Sun.

The Cleveland-based museum has announced plans to create a permanent presence in Tokyo. A short-term exhibit will open in September.

Hall of Fame President and CEO Greg Harris says, “Japan is the second-largest music market in the world, making it the perfect place for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s first international expansion.”

The hall opened its doors on the shores of Lake Erie in 1995 and estimates it has had more than 10 million visitors. It houses everything from a Kurt Cobain guitar to gloves worn by Iggy Pop.

___

Online:

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company