4 Ohio Schools Receiving Money For Student Emergency Grants

Posted On Tue. Jun 20th, 2017
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Four Ohio public four-year universities are receiving money to put toward grants for low-income students at risk of dropping out due to finances.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports ( ) the University of Akron, Cleveland State University, Ohio State University and the University of Toledo are receiving funding through the Dash Emergency Grant Program.

The nonprofit corporation Great Lakes Higher Education Corp. & Affiliates is funding the program.

UA will receive $630,000 to give to students through grants up to $1,000 during the next two academic years.

Students will have to fill out an application detailing their financial emergency. If approved, the student’s expenses will be paid within two business days.

Great Lakes is giving a total of $7.2 million in emergency grant funds to 32 colleges.

Information from: Akron Beacon Journal,

