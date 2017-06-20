Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

6-month-old Killed, Father And Babysitter Injured In Fire

Posted On Tue. Jun 20th, 2017
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Officials say a 6-month-old girl died and her father and a female babysitter were injured in a house fire in Ohio.

Columbus firefighters responded to the fire around 8 p.m. Monday after passing drivers saw smoke coming from the home.

The fire department says the baby girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 61-year-old babysitter has been hospitalized in critical condition, and the father has been treated for minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

