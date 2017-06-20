Akron Metro RTA Board Strips Duties From Executive Director

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — The Akron Metropolitan Regional Transit Authority board has barred its executive director from some of his duties after he sent an “inappropriate and insulting” email earlier this year.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports ( ) Richard Enty cannot discipline a member of the Metro RTA leadership team for a year, cannot participate in collective bargaining negotiations or any meeting with appointing authorities without the board president or her designee.

Enty was suspended after sending an email in April claiming the public bus system is under attack by “untrained, clueless people.”

In the reprimand dated June 13, the board says Enty needs to improve his behavior and his relationship with employees.

Enty’s attorney declined to comment on the reprimand.

Enty remains on unpaid administrative leave until July 3.

