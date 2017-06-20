Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Army Corps Approves Permit For New S Carolina Interstate

Posted On Tue. Jun 20th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A decades-long proposal to build a four-lane, nonstop path to the heart of South Carolina’s tourism industry has cleared a major hurdle, but funding remains questionable.

South Carolina Congressman Tom Rice announced Tuesday that the Army Corps of Engineers has issued a permit allowing construction of Interstate 73 to the Grand Strand.

Rice says “we still have a ways to go, but we’re closer than ever.”

The permit covers the entire 80-mile stretch to the North Carolina border. But proponents focus on the 42-mile southern section linking Interstate 95 to the Conway Bypass. Providing that long-sought interstate access is expected to cost more than $1 billion.

Supporters promise the funding won’t come from state taxes.

The announcement comes 35 years after Congress required studying a new highway to Myrtle Beach.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company