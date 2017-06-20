Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

China Tour Agency Says Won't Take More US Tourists To NKorea

Posted On Tue. Jun 20th, 2017
BEIJING (AP) — The China-based travel agency that organized a trip to North Korea for an American college student who died after being released in a coma from North Korean detention said it would no longer take U.S. citizens to the country.

Young Pioneer Tours said Tuesday on its that the death of 22-year-old Otto Warmbier shows that the risk American tourists face in visiting North Korea “has become too high.”

Warmbier died in Ohio on Monday, days after being released by North Korea.

The tour operator said that it was denied any opportunity to meet with Warmbier after his detention, and that the way it was handled was “appalling.”

The travel agency specializes in North Korea tours and is based in the central Chinese city of Xi’an.

Online: https://www.facebook.com/YoungPioneerTours/

