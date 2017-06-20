Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

Family: Freed Student Who Died Has ‘completed His Journey’

Posted On Tue. Jun 20th, 2017
CINCINNATI (AP) — The family of an American college student who died days after being released from North Korea in a coma says the 22-year-old “has completed his journey home.”

Relatives say Otto Warmbier died Monday. They did not cite a specific cause of death.

Doctors had described Warmbier’s condition as a state of “unresponsive wakefulness” and said he suffered a “severe neurological injury” of unknown cause. He arrived in Ohio on June 13 after being held for more than 17 months.

The University of Virginia student was accused of trying to steal a propaganda banner while visiting with a tour group.

He was sentenced in March 2016 to 15 years in prison with hard labor. His family says it was told he had been in a coma since soon after his sentencing.

