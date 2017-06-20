Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

GOP’s Health Care Rollback Collides With The Opioid Epidemic

Posted On Tue. Jun 20th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Republican campaign to roll back former President Barack Obama’s heath care law is colliding with the opioid epidemic.

Medicaid cutbacks would hit hard in states deeply affected by the addiction crisis. That’s according to state data and concerned lawmakers in both parties.

The GOP health care bill would phase out expanded Medicaid, which allows states to provide federally backed insurance to low-income adults previously not eligible. Many young adults dealing with addiction are in that group. Federal dollars pay for medication, rehab and other services.

According to data compiled by The Associated Press, Medicaid expansion accounted for 61 percent of total Medicaid spending on substance abuse treatment in Kentucky, 56 percent in Michigan and 59 percent in Maryland.

They’re among the states hardest hit by overdoses.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company