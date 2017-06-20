Injured Survivor Found 2 Days After Fatal Ohio Car Crash

Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
Posted On Tue. Jun 20th, 2017
ELYRIA, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in Ohio say a seriously injured man was found alive two days after a car crash in a secluded area that killed another man but went unnoticed.

State troopers tell The Chronicle-Telegram ( ) in Elyria (eh-LEER’-ee-uh) that they’re trying to determine which man was driving when the car veered off Interstate 77 in Tuscarawas County on June 14. It traveled down an embankment, rolled and hit a tree, and couldn’t be seen from the road.

It went unnoticed until Friday, when a resident heard cries for help and found the survivor near the vehicle.

The 25-year-old man was hospitalized in Akron with leg and arm injuries.

A 48-year-old Elyria man who was apparently thrown from the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Information from: The Chronicle-Telegram,

