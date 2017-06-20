Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
International League

Posted On Tue. Jun 20th, 2017
Columbus 3, Louisville 2

Syracuse 4, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 3

Toledo at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.

Buffalo at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Gwinnett, ppd.

Lehigh Valley at Pawtucket, 7:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Durham, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 7:56 p.m.

Norfolk at Durham, 1:05 p.m.

Buffalo at Rochester, 1:35 p.m.

Toledo at Indianapolis, 1:35 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Pawtucket, 6:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.

Columbus at Louisville, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 7:05 p.m.

Buffalo at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.

Charlotte at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.

Indianapolis at Louisville, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Durham, 7:05 p.m.

Pawtucket at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 7:05 p.m.

Toledo at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
