Lion Country Safari To Be Sold To Connecticut Naturalist

Posted On Tue. Jun 20th, 2017
LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. (AP) — Lion Country Safari will be getting a new owner.

The park in Palm Beach County, Florida, announced Tuesday that it will be purchased by Marcella Leone, the founder of a Connecticut-based wildlife center.

The Palm Beach Post the sale of the 50-year-old nature park will be completed by October. Terms were not announced.

Lion Country Safari calls itself a cageless zoo with lions, rhinos, giraffes and other animals roaming the grounds. Visitors drive their cars down a five-mile road to see them. Lions once roamed next to cars, but barriers were erected in 2005 because visitors opened their doors to get a closer look.

The park also has five rides and a water play area.

Lion Country Safari once owned parks in California, Texas, Georgia, Ohio and Virginia.

