New York-Penn League
___
Vermont at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.
Brooklyn at Staten Island, ppd.
Auburn at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, ppd.
Mahoning Valley at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Connecticut, ppd.
Williamsport at State College, 7:05 p.m.
Vermont at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.
Staten Island at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Batavia at Auburn, 7:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
State College at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.
Lowell at Tri-City, 7 p.m.
Auburn at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.
Batavia at State College, 7:05 p.m.
Staten Island at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
West Virginia at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.