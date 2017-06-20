Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
No Verdict Yet In Ohio Police Officer’s Murder Retrial

Posted On Tue. Jun 20th, 2017
CINCINNATI (AP) — There’s no verdict yet in the murder retrial of a white University of Cincinnati police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black motorist.

Hamilton County Judge Leslie Ghiz (giz) is keeping the Ray Tensing case jury sequestered a second night Tuesday after nearly 11 hours total of deliberations that began Monday afternoon. She praised their work and offered encouragement before telling them to resume Wednesday morning.

Tensing’s first trial in November ended in a hung jury after about 25 hours of deliberations on the murder and voluntary manslaughter charges.

Tensing says he feared for his life when Sam DuBose tried to drive away from the 2015 traffic stop over a missing front license plate. Prosecutors said Tensing had no reason to shoot him.

