24-hour Suspension Proposed In Ohio Officer Head-kick Case

Posted On Wed. Jun 21st, 2017
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio police chief has recommended a 24-hour suspension for an officer who subdued a restrained suspect in a way that appeared to show him kicking the suspect in the head.

The proposed discipline by Columbus police chief Kim Jacobs against officer Zachary Rosen was made public Wednesday. The 24-hour suspension would amount to three days.

The city’s Public Safety director can follow the recommendation, impose his own or determine no discipline is warranted.

An April 8 video shows a Columbus officer restraining a prone man while handcuffing him, when a second officer identified as Rosen arrives and appears to kick him in the head.

A message was left with the police union official speaking for Rosen.

An investigation says Rosen used “unreasonable” force that wasn’t part of his training.

This story has been corrected to show that the chief recommended a 24-hour suspension, not a one-day suspension.

